Eugene "Larry" Snyder
July 29, 1943 - October 31, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Larry Snyder passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31, 2019 in Chico, California. He was born on July 29, 1943 in Berkeley, California to Imogene and Eugene Snyder. Larry moved to Pleasanton in 1971 with his family.
Larry received his BS in Mathematics from San Jose State College 1969. Larry joined the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in July of 1966 and had a long and productive career working on time sharing systems in Data Processing Services Division of the Computation Department until his retirement July 1, 2006
In his retirement Larry enjoyed tennis, golfing, fishing, woodworking and attending baseball games with a wide network of friends. He was an active volunteer at the Pleasanton Senior Center leading workshop in the woodshop where he met many friends.
Larry is survived by his family including Sandra Snyder, daughter, Anastacia Snyder Lando and husband Tom Snyder Lando, sister Sharon Muzio and his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Lodi Memorial Cemetery, 5750 E. Pine Street, Lodi, California on November 25, 2019. In Lieu of flowers family request memorial gifts be made to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019