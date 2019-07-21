Eugene Wilson

August 18, 1929 - June 28, 2019

Santa Rosa, CA

Gene passed from this life to the arms of his Lord on June 28, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 89. He was born August 18, 1929 to Donald Wilson and Josephine Marshall Wilson in Nevada City, CA.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Joyce Wilson and his four children: Christie Bonner of Seattle, Ross Wilson of Kalama, WA; Becky Vandegrift (Gary) of Wenatchee, WA; and Darin Wilson (Jessica) of Petaluma.

He was a devoted stepfather to Greg Hoit (Sue) of Wake Forest, NC; Glenn Hoit (Terry) of Colorado Springs, CO; and Eric Hoit of Arroyo Grande, CA.

He was grandfather to Robb Bonner, Gabriel Bonner, Jeremy Wilson, Debby Bourdage, James Wilson, Brikkie Christie, Ella Wilson, Lauren St. Clair, Allison Groseclose, Bryan Hoit, and Megan Evans; he had 12 great-grandchildren.

Gene matriculated at U.C. Berkeley, graduating in 1955 in law. After a short time working, he returned to Cal and graduated in 1960 as an attorney and CPA. He worked as an estate attorney in the Bay Area for 40 years. He served as president of SIR92 in Oakmont, and resided in Oakmont Gardens.

His family is deeply appreciative of the TLC provided by Heartland Hospice and by caregivers Buka and Lipa Vuli.

At Gene's request, there will be no service. Should you be interested in making a donation in Gene's memory, suggestions are: s (P.O.Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516), Redwood Gospel Mission (P.O. Box 493, Santa Rosa, CA 95409), and Heartland Hospice (3700 Old Redwood Hwy, Suite 103, Santa Rosa, CA 95403).





