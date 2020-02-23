|
|
Eugenia P. Schott
March 17, 1926 - February 17, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Eugenia P. Schott passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 93. Eugenia was a longtime resident of San Leandro. She was the beloved wife of Milton Schott for 72 years. Loving mother of Sandy (Dave) Blackburn, Dear sister of Natalie Yannone, mother in law of Sharon Ashby and Grandmother of Robert McPhearson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eugenia was preceded in death by her son Steven. She belonged to square dancing clubs, was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and painting. A private burial will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
View the online memorial for Eugenia P. Schott
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020