Aug 1, 1951 - May 4, 2018
Eugenie VanMiller died on May 4, 2018. She is survived by Steve Mondini, Scott Randle, Aarash, Leona and Darya Zarrabi, Christine Miller. There is a hearing of petition for administration of the Estate of Eugenie VanMiller on Oct 2, 2019. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. This will avoid the need to obtain court approval for many actions taken in connection with the estate. However, before taking certain actions, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or have consented to the proposed action. Independent administration authority will be granted unless good cause is shown why it should not be.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019
