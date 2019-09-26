Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parrish
41933 Blacow Road
Fremont, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
at the home
42760 Lemonwood St.
Fremont, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenio Leyba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenio Leyba


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugenio Leyba Obituary
Eugenio Leyba
Dec 29, 1928 - September 22, 2019
Fremont
Keno as he was known to friends and family passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 22, 2019. Keno was born in 1928 in Kingsville Texas and moved to Fremont in 1959 where he resided the rest of his life. He was a machinist by trade and worked at the former Alameda Naval Air Station until his retirement. He was a WWII veteran and a proud Marine. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Elvira Leyba, sons Eugene and Roldan, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parrish, 41933 Blacow Road, Fremont, CA. A reception will follow after the service from 1:30-3:30 pm at the home on 42760 Lemonwood St. Fremont.


View the online memorial for Eugenio Leyba
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugenio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.