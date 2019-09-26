|
Eugenio Leyba
Dec 29, 1928 - September 22, 2019
Fremont
Keno as he was known to friends and family passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 22, 2019. Keno was born in 1928 in Kingsville Texas and moved to Fremont in 1959 where he resided the rest of his life. He was a machinist by trade and worked at the former Alameda Naval Air Station until his retirement. He was a WWII veteran and a proud Marine. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Elvira Leyba, sons Eugene and Roldan, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parrish, 41933 Blacow Road, Fremont, CA. A reception will follow after the service from 1:30-3:30 pm at the home on 42760 Lemonwood St. Fremont.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019