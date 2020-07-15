Eula BuchananJanuary 2, 1920 - June 21, 2020Concord, CAEula Buchanan, resident of Concord, CA, peacefully made the transition to the Spiritual World on Sunday, June 21. She was 100. Her bodily remains and date plaque have been placed next to her husband, Robert Buchanan at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, CA.Eula was born January 2, 1920 in Tilly, Arkansas. She was the second born into a family of 10 children. She first traveled to California in the late 1940's to earn a living with her first husband, harvesting and canning fruit in the Central Valley. She eventually found her way to the Bay Area in the 1950's where she continued being a homemaker and raised her family.Eula's world was her family. She always had an open door, a spare bed, and room at the dinner table for a family member or friend who was in need. Her family included: 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.She had many friends within her religious community and a love for her spiritual practice - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.