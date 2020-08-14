Eusebio "Sonny" Sison Manaois, Jr.
June 28, 1936 - August 4, 2020
Union City, CA
Entered Into Eternal Rest
Monday, 04 August 2020
Eusebio Sison "Sonny" Manaois Jr, 84 of Union City, CA was born on June 28, 1936 in
Honolulu-Oahu, Hawaiian Islands, passed away.
Father of 6 Children & Spouses: son, Aric (Linda), 5 daughters: Ada (Joe), Alida (Jeffrey), Abigail (Jerry), Adrienne (Shawn), Amanda
Grandfather of 15 and Great-Grandfather of 21
Survived by Siblings: Rosalinda Galvez, Benjamin Manaois, Estrellita Goulart, Ernest Manaois
Preceded By Parents: Pilar Antonio & Eusebio S Manaois Sr; sister Evangeline Nahale and his Beloved Wife, Betty Jane Lillian Gascon Manaois.
Join Us Online:
Visitation on Wed. Aug. 19 (5:00 – 8PM)https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8788597552
Mass on Thurs, Aug 20 (10:30 – 11:30AM)https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8788597552
'O ka hiamoe loa no ia me ke Akua
The Eternal Rest with God
Until We Meet Again. Rest in Peace. View the online memorial for Eusebio "Sonny" Sison Manaois, Jr.