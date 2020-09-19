1/1
Eustolia Castro
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eustolia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eustolia Castro
Sept. 1, 1938 - Sept. 15, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Eustolia "Terry" Castro, 82, of Antioch, CA died September 15, 2020 after a brief illness.
Terry was born September 1, 1938 in Pittsburg, CA to parents Ignacia and Salvador Lujan.
She graduated from Pittsburg High School and retired after 15 years of service at Antioch Jr. High School as a custodian.
She enjoyed reading and gardening. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
Terry was preceded in death by her son, Eric Castro. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Castro, her children John Castro of Plano, Texas, Kurt and Roberta Castro of Antioch, and grandchildren Roman Lark, Isiah, Noah and Delilah Castro.


View the online memorial for Eustolia Castro

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved