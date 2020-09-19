Eustolia CastroSept. 1, 1938 - Sept. 15, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAEustolia "Terry" Castro, 82, of Antioch, CA died September 15, 2020 after a brief illness.Terry was born September 1, 1938 in Pittsburg, CA to parents Ignacia and Salvador Lujan.She graduated from Pittsburg High School and retired after 15 years of service at Antioch Jr. High School as a custodian.She enjoyed reading and gardening. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.Terry was preceded in death by her son, Eric Castro. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Castro, her children John Castro of Plano, Texas, Kurt and Roberta Castro of Antioch, and grandchildren Roman Lark, Isiah, Noah and Delilah Castro.