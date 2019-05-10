Eva Barnes

March 8, 1935 - May 3, 2019

Former Resident of Concord

Eva Barnes, 84, left this world to go back home, with her loving family at her bedside on May 3, 2019 in Roseville, California. Our beloved Eva was born in Martinez, California on March 8, 1935 to Tony and Maria Martinez, where she was born into a family of seven and was raised in Richmond, California.

She met Wilton W. Barnes on New Year's Eve in 1955, were wedded four months later, and was married 64 years to the love of her life and best friend.

They started their family in 1956, and was an incredible mother to Ricky, Monica, Matthew Barnes, Sheila Barnes Schroeder, and a loving mother in law to Tracy Lether and Mark Schroeder. She loved her 10 grandchildren; 5 grandchildren in Laws; 7 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews whom were dear to her heart.

Eva and Wilton moved to Concord, CA in 1957, opening Barney's Hickory Pit were they worked together with their children until they retired in 1993. They moved to Lake Almanor, California, moved back to Concord to be with family, and resided to Plumas Lake, California in 2017.

Eva loved her life and her whole family dearly, and could do any sort of arts and crafts. Her gift in crocheting was unbelievable as she would create beautiful blankets, and her Halloween costume making, you would have to get in line to get your order in.

She loved parties with family, music, dancing, being in the kitchen, golf, fishing, shopping, the casino and her tequila. She was loved for her easy going spirit, her inappropriate humor, and her beautiful loving soul made being around her a safe, loving comfortable haven that you would long for. We were blessed to have had this time with you here on earth, to be loved by you was an honor. We will strive to be more like you, your loving way, kind heart and your warrior strength in the face of death. Our love for you is infinite.

The family will be having a private service and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.





