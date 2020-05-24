Eva Marie CurottoMarch 3, 1916 - May 12, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekEva Marie Curotto (nee Beverino) passed away peacefully May 12, 2020 at the age of 104 at her home in Rossmoor. Eva was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank. She is survived by her son Robert (wife, Lori) of Carmel, CA, son Edward (wife, Mary) of Richmond, VA, daughter Janice Rich (husband, Robert) of Walnut Creek, CA, son Donald (wife, Elise) of Orlando, FL, grandchildren Lisa, Nicolas, Vincent, Anthony and Amelia Curotto, Janine, Natalie, Elena and Jason Rich, great-grandchildren Luca, Fiora and Roman Curotto, Ellie and Ivy Efurd, nephews Ricky J. Curotto (wife, Therese), the Very Reverend George Mockel and Jim Mockel, Rick and Bill Curotto, and Joseph Oscilia, niece Marie Herman (d. 2007). Sincerest gratitude to nieces Louise Oscilia (d. 2019) and Louise Giachino (d. 2018) for their love and comfort, and the Giachino Family - Annette, Chris, Terry, Gail, Mark, and Dean for their continued kindness and support.Eva was born March 3, 1916 in Oakland to Louisa and Edmond Beverino. She was the eldest of four children - her late siblings Alma (d. 2013), Lorraine (d.1998) and George (d.1944). Eva began her professional career as an executive secretary with Capwell, Sullivan, Firth of Oakland. In 1942 she married Frank, the love of her life. They were inseparable for 68 years. After marriage, she joined her husband and sister-in-law Louise as owners of the Lakeside Delicatessen on Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland. The family business remained a central part of their lives for over 50 years.A devout Catholic, Eva was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes (Oakland), Corpus Christi (Piedmont), St. Anne's (Walnut Creek). Cherishing the blessings in her own life she gave back through service and volunteerism: the San Miguel Branch of Providence Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes School Mother's Club, Corpus Christi Altar Society, and the Boy Scouts.Eva lived a joyful life: the gathering of family for Italian meals and the Annual Family Picnic, reveling in the music at the Geary Theater or cheering her Oakland Raiders. She was blessed with a lifetime of loving friends and they meant the world to her be it on the golf course, at the bridge table, or traveling the world.She has left a legacy of devotion to family, the church, service to others and a lifetime of beautiful memories that her family will cherish forever.The family wishes to express their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to Nel Salazar, Eva's longtime caregiver, for her loving care, compassion and friendship.