Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Heather Farms Garden Center
Walnut Creek , CA
Eva Marie Scatena
Dec 22, 1920 - Mar 10, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Entered into rest in Auburn on March 10, 2019 at the age of 98. Born in San Francisco on December 22, 1920. Eva lived most of her life in Walnut Creek. She retired in 1980 after 35 years as a retail sale associate for Capwells department store. She loved traveling to Hawaii and spending time with her devoted family and friends. She is survived by her son, Dan and wife Denise Scatena of Auburn; daughter, Barbara and husband Art Garcia of Clayton; grandchildren, Cari and husband Shawn Scott of Auburn, Chad Scatena of Auburn, and Cory McGinnis of Farmington; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Emma and Isabel Scott of Auburn. Private services were held. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 17th at Heather Farms Garden Center, Walnut Creek from 11am to 3pm.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
