Eva (Gustafsson) Tyson Scavino
1933 - 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA
Eva was born in Copenhagen, Denmark to Paul and Hertha Gustafsson. She passed away at age 87 with her family by her side. Eva was best known for her warm and generous nature and her engaging smile which made her a friend to everyone who knew her. Kind and thoughtful, she lived her life according to the principles of her favorite Maya Angelou quote "People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
Eva grew up in occupied Denmark during WWII which added to her resilient nature. At the age of 19 she moved to Paris, France at her brother Joergen's urging along with her best friend Kirsten. Eva & Kirsten worked as au pairs to different families & enjoyed their half day off each week visiting the museums they loved & spending time with Joergen & his family. Eva bravely immigrated to the US in 1957 without knowing anyone in America.
She met and married her first husband Mark Tyson in 1958 and they enjoyed 33 years together before he passed away in 1991. During those years Eva worked as a Lab Technician for American Scientific and Hewlett Packard, and at one time owned and managed a liquor store in El Cerrito which helped her overcome her shy demeanor.
After her first husband passed away, Eva resolutely began studying the stock market and developed a successful all-women investment club. She enjoyed studying stocks and put her dividends to good use by using them to travel throughout the US and abroad meeting new friends and exploring new cultures. During this time she was also a devoted volunteer for Kaiser Hospital starting in the Hospice program; she spent the next 28 years in various volunteer roles bringing her warm spirit to everyone she met.
In 2004 Eva happily married Albert Scavino and they had 15+ years of wedded bliss. She often expressed her gratitude and joy at meeting and discovering true love twice in one lifetime. An active member of Bayhills Church, she loved studying the bible with her beloved small group and volunteering at Sunday service.
Eva was an avid knitter, jewelry maker, gardener extraordinaire, reader, wine enthusiast, flower arranger, hostess, interior decorator, music lover and cook. She and Al were known for their delicious meals, great sense of humor and their warm, welcoming home. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with family and friends. She held the title with her family as the best Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma as well as being the hostess with the mostest.
Eva is survived by her loving husband, Al, her daughter, Keri, granddaughter, Kristal, great-granddaughter, Aliyah, step-daughter, Vanessa, step-grandson, Santino as well as her cousin, Lis and niece, Susanne who reside in Denmark. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mark, their son, Scott, and her brother, Joergen.
Eva leaves behind a legacy of inspiration, community, friendship, love, and laughter. Vi elsker og savner dig.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held when it's safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Kaiser Hospice of Oakland or a charity of your choice
. View the online memorial for Eva (Gustafsson) Tyson Scavino