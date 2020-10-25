Evadne Elizabeth (Williams) BarnesJune 17, 1931 - October 14, 2020Resident of Orinda, CAEvadne Barnes, 89, longtime resident of Orinda, CA died peacefully with her children by her side.Evadne was born and raised in Berlin, NH and a graduate of Berlin High School Class of 1950. Growing up she enjoyed visiting her aunt and uncle's farm in Canada and fell in love with cows and the other farm animals. Evadne enjoyed skiing and ice skating in the winter, and playing badminton, volleyball and attending sporting events. Evadne shared a passion for baseball with her father. She was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics. After Evadne moved to California, she also rooted for the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco Forty Niners, Warriors and the San Jose Sharks and Cal Bears. The two also had a passion for music and Evadne played the piano.In 1948, Evadne met her husband James Barnes when he first arrived from England, and were married on August 30, 1952 in St. Barnabas Church, Berlin, NH, one month after Jim returned from the Korean War and honorably discharged from the Marine Corps. Shortly thereafter they moved to California and lived in San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Hayward, Napa Valley, and returning to San Francisco. In 1974, they moved into their house that they built together in Orinda, CA and raised their family.Evadne was an assistant coach for her children's OYA soccer, baseball and softball teams. Evadne volunteered at Glorietta Elementary School in the library, obtained a Librarian's Certificate from Diablo Valley College and worked as a Librarian Clerk at Orinda Intermediate School for 17 years. Evadne loved geography and history and enjoyed helping the students research and telling them about seeing President Roosevelt speak in Congress when she was 10 years old.After retirement, Evadne enjoyed traveling, visiting family and exploring restaurants. Mom was a great cook; we enjoyed her holiday meals, pies, cheesecake, rice and tapioca puddings. Evadne was good natured and loving. She was happy being at home with her family and pets, loved her dear friends and was proud of being a White Mountain girl from Berlin, NH, subscribing to the Berlin Reporter for 68 years.Evadne is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Barnes) Winter and husband Steve, son Randall Barnes, and sister Doreen Williams. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Barnes, and parents Henry and Elsie Williams.Thank you to Moraga Royale, Kaiser Palliative Care and Suncrest Hospice for the loving care of Mom. Evadne will be forever cherished and deeply missed. Live Free or Die!!A graveside service will take place at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary at 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA, 925-935-3311 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of Evadne's life.