Evana R. Mori

Aug. 23, 1929 - Feb. 9, 2019

Resident of Oakley

It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of our much loved Mother Evana age 89 on Feb. 9, 2019. Evana was born August 23, 1929 to Oreste and Mary Lorenzetti. She is preceded in death by her brothers Evano & Robert & one sister Lola. She is survived by her youngest brother Fred. The family grew up in Fort Bragg.

The family later moved to Oakley where Evana met Aldo Mori and was wed in June of 1947. After marrying they raised their family. Evana lost the love of her life Aldo on March 18, 2018 & is survived by her devoted children, Donnie, Lynnda & Lisa, 4 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren.

Her love for life and people will be greatly missed!

FRIENDS & FAMILY ARE INVITED TO SHARE IN A MEMORIAL SERVICE AT HOLY CROSS CEMETERY TO HONOR THE LIFE OF EVANA AS A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE ON FRIDAY 2/15/19 AT 10:00 AM.

DONATIONS CAN BE MADE TO VITAS HOSPICE (925) 930-9373





