Evangeline Liliane Bourque Hewson
Sept. 22,1923 - July 23, 2019
Walnut Creek
Evangeline Liliane Bourque Hewson, aged 95 years, died peacefully on July 23, surrounded by family.
"Vangie" was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, one of ten children. She attended school and later worked as a teacher there.
After moving to Montreal, Vangie met and married Patrick; the couple was blessed with three children. In 1963 the family relocated to Walnut Creek, California, where she worked in real estate. Her first of two grandchildren was born in 1981, the second in 1984.
Vangie was known for her love of animals, needlework, golf, and music. She had a passion for Blackjack and autumn was her favorite season because of her September birthday and also her passion for watching football.
Vangie is survived by her children, Diane of Oakley, Graham (Angelina) of Arcata, Sean of British Columbia, and grandson Evan of Oakley. She has many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by her husband Patrick in 2015, and grandson Colin in 2013.
Vangie will be honored in a gravesite ceremony on September 24, 2019, at 11am, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019