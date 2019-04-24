East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Vigil
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church
Oakland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Anxolabehere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn "Nina" Anxolabehere


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn "Nina" Anxolabehere Obituary
Evelyn "Nina" Anxolabehere
December 7, 1926 - April 19, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Evelyn "Nina" Anxolabehere passed away on April 19, 2019 in Oakland California at 12:48 pm at the age of 92. She was born December 7, 1926 into the Conde family and was married to the late George Anxolabehere in 1949. Nina was the devoted and loving matriarch of her family and is survived by her daughters Roxanne Clement and Georgeann Cummings; her four grandchildren Danielle, Kristen, Jessica, and Cody; and her great grandson Diego Jr. A vigil will be held on April 25th 6:30pm at Santos Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro and a Mass on April 26th 11:30 am at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church in Oakland.


View the online memorial for Evelyn "Nina" Anxolabehere
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Download Now