Evelyn "Nina" Anxolabehere
December 7, 1926 - April 19, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Evelyn "Nina" Anxolabehere passed away on April 19, 2019 in Oakland California at 12:48 pm at the age of 92. She was born December 7, 1926 into the Conde family and was married to the late George Anxolabehere in 1949. Nina was the devoted and loving matriarch of her family and is survived by her daughters Roxanne Clement and Georgeann Cummings; her four grandchildren Danielle, Kristen, Jessica, and Cody; and her great grandson Diego Jr. A vigil will be held on April 25th 6:30pm at Santos Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro and a Mass on April 26th 11:30 am at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church in Oakland.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019