Evelyn August

April 21, 1923 - March 22, 2019

San Lorenzo

Georgiana Evelyn August (née Manchester), a longtime San Lorenzo resident, died in her home surrounded by loved ones on March 22, 2019. She was 95. Evie, as she was known to her friends, was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on April 21, 1923, to Albert and Georgiana Manchester and grew up in her beloved Tiverton, Rhode Island, the third of four children and the only daughter. Moving to Providence as a young woman, it was there she met a young naval lieutenant, Joseph August. After a yearlong courtship, they married on Christmas Day in 1948 and began what was a sixty-year marriage. The couple lived in Brooklyn, New York and Memphis, Tennessee before first moving to the US Naval Station in Alameda, California and then settling in San Lorenzo. Along the way, they had seven sons who attended San Lorenzo Schools. Evie was a proud member of the Bay School and Barrett Junior High School PTAs and the Arroyo High School Athletic Boosters. She loved cooking and baking, traveling to Hawaii, raising flowers and birds, and sitting in the sun in her beautiful backyard. Evelyn was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Joe, two of her sons, Joe III and Kevin, and her granddaughter, Lisa. She is survived by her sons Bill, John, David, Larry, and Tim, her seven daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many "adopted" children and grandchildren, all of whom knew her as the kindest, most loving and positive person in their lives. She is greatly missed.





View the online memorial for Evelyn August Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary