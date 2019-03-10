Evelyn (Flynn) Ballment

Aug. 18, 1934 - Mar. 4, 2019

Resident of Lafayette

Evelyn (Flynn) Ballment of Moraga CA has passed away peacefully at her care home in Lafayette on March 4. She was the devoted mother of Amy, Kevin, and Sarah Flynn, who miss her like crazy, and her talented grandchildren, Shannon, Harrison, and Kelly. Evelyn was remarried later in life to Norris Ballment, with whom she has joyfully reunited in heaven. Joining in the afterlife reunion are her parents, Edna and Neil Guidano, to whom she was born in Flushing, NY, in 1934. Evelyn was best known to a generation of area children as the beloved science teacher at The Orinda Preschool, and later as an early childhood education instructor at Los Medanos College. She was also active in the dog obedience world, at one time training the #1 collie in the country, and as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Monica's Catholic Church. Services will be held at St. Monica's, 1001 Camino Pablo, Moraga CA on Tuesday March 12, at 10:30am with a small reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SmileTrain.org.





