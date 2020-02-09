East Bay Times Obituaries
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
Evelyn G. Moniz


1926 - 2020
Evelyn G. Moniz Obituary
Evelyn G. Moniz
April 19, 1926 - February 1, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Evelyn Grace Moniz, 93, wife of the late John J Moniz of San Lorenzo went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born April 19, 1926, in Oakland. Beloved mother of John Moniz of Texas and Diana Enos of Modesto. Beloved mother in-law to Cindy Moniz & Stephen Enos. Devoted grandmother to Matthew, Jeremy & Benjamin Enos. Great grandmother of Savannah Enos. Beloved sister of Erma Mader of San Leandro. Beloved aunt of Laurie Trujillo and Steve Manning in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, February 10th from 2 to 8 pm. Funeral will be Tuesday, February 11th at 10:30 am at Santos-Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro. Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery, Oakland.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
