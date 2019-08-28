|
Evelyn Jane Fisher
09/30/1926 - 08/24/2019
Resident of Fremont
Evelyn Jane (Brown) Fisher, 92, of Fremont, California, passed away peacefully at her home on August 24, 2019. She was born September 30, 1926, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the daughter of the late William and Merle (Scott) Brown.
Evelyn spent her early years in Jefferson City and then moved to Fremont, California in 1954. Evelyn worked in various positions with the Fremont Unified School District. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, especially her roses, sewing and quilting, reading, traveling the world, watching baseball and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Jane Ann Allen of North Platte, NE, Jim Fisher, Jr. of Modesto, CA, Julia McCarthy of Temescal Valley, CA and Janet Fisher of Fremont, CA; one brother, Robert Brown of Shawnee Mission, KS; eight grandchildren, Ronnie Allen, Tausha Wagner, Jamie Fisher, Cassi Roots, Kristy Fisher, Phillip Allen, Sabrina Fisher and Gillianne Schrank; several great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Evelyn was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara DeMartini and Earnestine Brumley; and two brothers Richard Brown and Russell Brown.
Per Evelyn's wishes, there will be no funeral services held. A small gathering of her loved ones will take place at her home.
In her memory and in lieu of flowers, we kindly request that you donate to The or The Mended Hearts.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019