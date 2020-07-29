1/1
Evelyn Joyce O'Loan
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Joyce O'Loan
December 31, 1926 - July 9, 2020
Resident of Alameda, CA
Evelyn Joyce O'Loan, also known as Evelyn Joyce Hastings, was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, December 31, 1926. She left this world to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2020 after battling cancer at her Son's home in Alameda, California.
Joyce, as she preferred to be called, worked for the U.S. Forest Service before retiring and spent her remaining years enjoying life with her second husband, Raymond O'Loan, after her first husband passed.
She is survived by her husband Raymond, daughter, Bette Sears, son, William A. Hastings III and a family rich with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce will always be remembered by them as a wife and mother who loved and cared for them until the end. Her quick smile and southern "hi, baby" greeting will be missed by all who knew her.
"But we would not have you ignorant, brethren, concerning those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have not hope."
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. For more information, please contact William Hastings at wahasti@pacbell.net


View the online memorial for Evelyn Joyce O'Loan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved