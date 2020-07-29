Evelyn Joyce O'LoanDecember 31, 1926 - July 9, 2020Resident of Alameda, CAEvelyn Joyce O'Loan, also known as Evelyn Joyce Hastings, was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, December 31, 1926. She left this world to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2020 after battling cancer at her Son's home in Alameda, California.Joyce, as she preferred to be called, worked for the U.S. Forest Service before retiring and spent her remaining years enjoying life with her second husband, Raymond O'Loan, after her first husband passed.She is survived by her husband Raymond, daughter, Bette Sears, son, William A. Hastings III and a family rich with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce will always be remembered by them as a wife and mother who loved and cared for them until the end. Her quick smile and southern "hi, baby" greeting will be missed by all who knew her."But we would not have you ignorant, brethren, concerning those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have not hope."A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. For more information, please contact William Hastings at wahasti@pacbell.net