Evelyn Jurs Nipkow
November 30, 1914 ~ July 5, 2019
Resident of Alamo, California
On the morning of July 5, 2019 our Mom, Evelyn Jurs Nipkow, or Gram as she was known, passed away at 104 years of age. She lived a long and eventful life. Mom was predeceased by her husband Al of 74 years and eldest son Stephen. She is survived by her daughter Mary, son Robert, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. Evelyn was born in Oakland, Ca. on Nov. 30, 1914. After growing up and attending school Mom traveled to Europe where she studied operatic voice under the tutelage of renowned voice coach, Mary Garden. While in Europe she traveled to St. Moritz, Switzerland where she met her future husband, Alfred Nipkow. Mom eventually returned to Hollywood Ca. to study acting. Alfred followed after his love and they were eventually married in Oakland Ca. Throughout the years Morn enjoyed gardening and preparing the ultimate dinners followed by the best apple pie, ever! She will always hold a special place in our hearts. And Lastly, we would like to thank Nancy Oh and her compassionate staff at the Alamo Residence Homes where Mom spent nearly 5 years.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019