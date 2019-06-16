|
|
Evelyn M. Bruns
Feb. 28, 1936 - June 6, 2019
Livermore
Evelyn lived a full life. She married Joseph Edward Bruns, Jr. in 1955. She was a successful wife and mom. She worked as a fry cook at LLL. Evelyn was involved in various crafts, including porcelain dolls, painting, etc. She was a member of the Livermore Bowling club and the Altamont Cruisers car club.
She is survived by her 4 children: Katrina McGinnis, Jacqueline Bull, Dawn Boyer and Joseph Bruns III, 8 grandchildren: Sean McGinnis, Jason Bull, Joseph Bull, Chad Bruns, Brittney Lawrence, Alanna Lawrence, Austin Lawrence, and Krista Bruns, and 2 Great Grandchildren: Liam Miller, Ashleigh Bruns, and a 3rd on the way.
Now in Heaven with her husband Joseph and grandson Nathan Bruns.
Your memories will never die and you will be forever in our hearts.
Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019