|
|
Evelyn Masi Aimar
Aug. 19, 1924 - Nov. 3, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Previous Moraga resident, Evelyn "Ev", Age 95 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday November 3. She leaves her 5 children, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a sister, Mari Helvey of Fresno.
Born in Fresno, CA, she attended St. John High School where she met "Joe" (deceased 2014) and went on to Fresno State College where she received her BA in Home Economics. In 1946, she married Joe Aimar and in 1966 they moved to Moraga where she was active in St. Monica's Women's Guild, played golf and tennis at the Moraga Country Club. In 2013, she moved to Aegis of Pleasant Hill.
The family requests donations be sent to UCSF Bioartificial Kidney Project. Make check payable to: UCSF Foundation – Bio Kidney Project PO Box 45339 S.F., CA 94145. www.makeagift.ucsf.edu.
A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday Nov. 8th at 11am at Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd. Lafayette, CA 94549. A short reception and private interment to follow.
View the online memorial for Evelyn Masi Aimar
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019