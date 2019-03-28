Home

Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Clements Church
750 Calhoun St.
Hayward, CA
Evencio Espinoza Hurtado Obituary
Evencio Espinoza Hurtado
May 2, 1921 - Mar. 23, 2019
Former Resident of Hayward
Evencio Espinoza Hurtado, passed away at the age of 97 on March 23, 2019. Born May 2, 1921 in Villa Mendoza, Purepero, Michoacan, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria Trinidad and 3 children. Survived by 12 children, Ramiro, Evencio Jr., Sandra, Armando, Rudolf, Raul, Gloria Inguanzo, Rosa Anderson, Christina Benedetti, Michael, Gilbert, Patricia Avalos, 21 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Viewing will be at Holy Sepulchre 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward, Ca from 5-7pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm on Monday April 1st. A Memorial Mass will be at St. Clements Church, 750 Calhoun St. Hayward, CA on Tuesday April 2nd at 10:30am.


View the online memorial for Evencio Espinoza Hurtado
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019
