Evenlyn Farry
Nov. 16, 1928 - Aug. 27, 2018
Concord
Evelyn J. Farry past away on August 27, 2019, peacefully at her home. She was born in Oxnard, CA November 16, 1928 to Elsie F. & Lawrence M. Shaw. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was married to William T. Farry on 9/30/1950 in Ojai, CA. She had 3 children, Douglas & his two daughters Jordan & Jace, Catherine Susan Farry, Michael (Lois) & his daughters Heather & Robin. She is preceded in death by brother – Larry Shaw and sister - Mary Dolores Shaw.She was active in the PTA at Cambridge Elementary School, Oak Grove Intermediate and Ygnacio Valley High School. Also active at Cambridge Community Center Food Room, Boy Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, Mt. Diablo Therapy Unit and Monument Crisis Center. Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by the PTA. She was chosen "Woman of Distinction" by the Soroptimist International March 1999. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, being with her family and grandchildren. A service will be held Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. Contributions to Oakland's Children's Hospital or Monument Crisis Center. She never complained or ever said a bad thing about anyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Contact family for information [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 10, 2019