Everett Earl "Sam" French July 13, 1927 ~ October 28, 2019 Resident of Benicia, California Sam passed away peacefully in his home in Benicia surrounded by his children on the morning of Oct. 28, 2019. Sam was born on July 13, 1927 in Vernon Township, Iowa, the son of Esther and William French. He was one of 9 children growing up on the family farm before moving to Concord Ca. in 1942. He graduated from Mt. Diablo High School and attended UOP prior to serving in the Korean war & Merchant Marines in the South Pacific. In 1950 Sam married Berniece Christianson and settled in Concord for the next 19 Years. Sam was a 50-year resident of Benicia and one of the first to settle in the Southampton development. He was in real estate for 40 years, having offices in Concord, Benicia, Vallejo, American Canyon, Fairfield & South Lake Tahoe. Following his career in Real Estate, he took on a new challenge in business development for PetroChem Insulation. 20 years later, Sam finally retired in his 80's. Sam was enthusiastic about public service. He was a founding member of the American Canyon Lions Club. He was also a member of the Moose, Elks, Junior Chamber of Commerce in Concord, City of Hope, Sons of Norway, SIRS, Good Guys & the Benicia Yacht Club. He was also a dedicated blood donor into his 90's. He was very active in his senior years. He enjoyed the Oakland Symphony, Theater, Bocce Ball, dominos, golf, all sports and loved to dance. He also snow skied, ran in the Bay to Breakers and roller skated into his 80's. Sam was a devoted Christian and a founding member of The New Harbor Community Church in Benicia. Sam was preceded in death by his wife Berniece and youngest son Bruce & Granddaughter Stacee Etcheber. Sam is survived by 2 sisters; Ruth Gustafson of Redding & Virginia Leiser of Martinez; his children Doran French of West Layfette, Indiana; Linda & Greg French-Rodrigues of Redding Ca; Gary & Jackie French of Green Valley Ca; 4 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren. He loved his Family with all his heart. He attended & supported all activities of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whether it be sports, theater or musical performances. He never met a stranger, and found good in everyone he met. He was much loved and will be greatly missed. Viewing is at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West Second Street, Benicia on Thursday Nov. 7th 4:00-7:00. Funeral service is Friday Nov. 8th at 11:00 at Northgate Christian Fellowship Church, 2201 Lake Herman road, Benicia, CA 94510. Burial with Military Honors will be private. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel. PASSALACQUA FUNERAL HOME (707) 745-3130
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 2, 2019