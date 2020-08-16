1/
Faith Dossa
1922 - 2020
Faith Dossa
May 28, 1922 - August 10, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Faith Dossa, 98, died peacefully at home on August 10, 2020. Born May 28, 1922 in Sydney, NSW, Australia, she was a retiree of Del Monte Foods, preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Dossa.
She is survived by her loving sons, Bill McCamy of Woodland, Rick McCamy of Walnut Creek, Stepson Terry Dossa of Boise, ID, Stepdaughter Cyndy Dyal of Hawaii and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Contributions may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind or your favorite charity.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
