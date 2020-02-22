|
|
Faith Mary Glenn
February 4, 1924 - February 14, 2020
Resident of Pinole
Faith Glenn passed away peacefully at the Westmont of Pinole Senior Village on February 14. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (aka "Bill"), son, Mark, and siblings,Dudley (aka "Dud"), Evan, Gene, and Anglesea. She is survived by her son, Jerry (Barbara),daughter, Shireen (Richard), daughter-in-law, Sue, grandchildren, Joshua, Paul (Samantha), Sara (Jeff), Heather (Adam), Scott (Brandie), and great-grandson, Dexter.
Faith was born in Burlington, Iowa to Paul and Anglesea Asby. A musical prodigy as a child, she was proficient in violin, piano and chorale music by the time she reached high school. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1942 at the height of World War II and married Bill,her high school sweetheart, in 1944. Upon Bill's release from military service, they began raising their family with Jerry's birth in 1946. Bill began his career in aircraft maintenance with a 2-year overseas stint in northeast Africa (Asmara, Eritrea - where their second child, Mark, was born) working for Transocean Airline. In 1951 they returned to the States,and Bill accepted a position at the Oakland Airport, Transocean's home base. Bill and Faith became original homeowners in the Washington Manor area of San Leandro in 1952 and soon welcomed their third child, Shireen. Faith resided there for over 54 years before moving to senior living facilities in 2006.
While the important role of homemaker was her top priority through most of her adult life, she also was an avid reader with an eclectic taste that included classic literature, pulp fiction and and non-fiction topics such as sailing, horse racing (at her 90th birthday party she cashed 7 straight winning tickets at Golden Gate Fields!) and holistic medicine. After her children left home, she enjoyed working on the switchboard at Macy's in Bayfair. She also enjoyed leisure pursuits such as golf, bowling, and board games, where she was a whiz at parcheesi and backgammon. In her later years Faith became well known for her unfailingly sunny disposition and her collection of color-coordinated sunbonnets that earned her the affectionate nickname of "hat lady." The family believes that it was no coincidence that she passed on Valentine's Day. St. Valentine undoubtedly identified her warm and caring heart and "recruited" her to help in his mission of spreading love around the world.
The family would like to thank the skilled and kind-hearted staff at Westmont of Pinole Senior Village for taking such good care of Faith in the final years of her life. She will be interred in a private ceremony for family members at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward. An informal "Celebration of Life" will be held at El Torito restaurant on the San Leandro Marina on Saturday, February 29,from1 - 4p.m. Please visit www.ChapelOfTheChimesHayward.com for more information.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a charitable donation be made to the .
View the online memorial for Faith Mary Glenn
Published in East Bay Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020