Faustino De La Cruz
May 26, 1934 – August 17, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
Faustino was born and raised in Richmond Ca. He and his family moved to Concord in 1964. He lived there until 2018. After many years of illnesses he passed Aug. 17, 2019.
His father passed when he was 13. He stopped going to school and helped his mother (Rosie) raise her five other children. He worked in the nurseries in Richmond from 1947 to 1959. From 1959 to 1973 he became a machinist and welder for McCauly's Foundry in Berkeley. From 1973 to 2007 he worked for The City of Richmond. He taught welding at the Pittsburg Adult Education Center from June 1989 – December 1993. He taught himself how to play the guitar in the early 70's. Later he learned how to play the ukulele. He loved his family – music (he was a mariachi) – dancing with his wife Peggy, of almost 70 years – camping – work and his food. One of his proudest moments was getting his high school diploma at the age of 34.
He is survived by his wife Peggy: his sisters Roberta (Rodney), Rebecca (Steve), his brother Daniel, his daughters Monica (Frank), Marcia (Bill), his two sons Mario (Shelly), Matthew (Shirley), fourteen Grandchildren and eighteen great –grandchildren.
The funeral, graveside services, and celebration of life will start promptly at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo CA. 94806.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019