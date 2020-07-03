Feegat Keith WongDec. 14, 1937 - June 24, 2020Resident of Dublin, CAFeegat Keith Wong passed away on 6/24/2020. He was born and grew up in Klamath Falls, Oregon until his family moved to Oakland, California. He graduated from Oakland Technical High School. He was a proud alumnus of UC Berkeley where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He served 5 years in the United States Army where he attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.He is survived by his wife, June, sons, Brian and Mark, daughter in laws, Lois and Lian, Grandchildren, Jaden, Lanz, Ethan and Kyra, and a sister, Betty, and 2 brothers, Lou and Lat.His internment will be at the Chapel of The Chimes in Oakland, California at a later date.