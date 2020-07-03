1/1
Feegat Keith Wong
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Feegat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feegat Keith Wong
Dec. 14, 1937 - June 24, 2020
Resident of Dublin, CA
Feegat Keith Wong passed away on 6/24/2020. He was born and grew up in Klamath Falls, Oregon until his family moved to Oakland, California. He graduated from Oakland Technical High School. He was a proud alumnus of UC Berkeley where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He served 5 years in the United States Army where he attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.
He is survived by his wife, June, sons, Brian and Mark, daughter in laws, Lois and Lian, Grandchildren, Jaden, Lanz, Ethan and Kyra, and a sister, Betty, and 2 brothers, Lou and Lat.
His internment will be at the Chapel of The Chimes in Oakland, California at a later date.


View the online memorial for Feegat Keith Wong

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved