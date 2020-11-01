Felicia CollierFeb. 14, 1960 - Oct. 3, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAFelicia Laura Collier was born on February 14 (Valentine's Day), 1960. She graduated from Skyline High School,1977. Felicia worked for both the US Post Office(16 yrs) and EBMUD (27 yrs). She enjoyed modeling, traveling and shopping.Felicia departed this earthly life on October 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Collier (2011). She leaves to cherish her memories, her father, Edgar Collier, her sister Zarina Cornelia Ahmad (Husband Mubarak), her niece Iminah, her nephews, Ayinde (wife Nicole), Azeem (fiancé Sierra), Akintunde all of Oakland, and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.The in-person funeral service for Felicia Collier will be on Wednesday, November 4 at 11am at the Chapel of the Chimes for the immediate family only due to Covid restrictions. The service will be live streamed.Oakland Chapel of the Chimes