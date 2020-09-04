Felimon Oronos Sr.
March 21, 1922 – August 19, 2020
Resident of Alameda, CA
Born in Tolosa, Leyte (Philippines) to the late Ciriaco Vivero Oronos and Maria Carmen Nonay Ocaña, Fel was granted his angel wings on August 19, 2020, in Alameda at the age of 98. His final days were spent surrounded by family at home.
Fel, husband of the late Guadalupe Advincula Oronos; father of Evelyn Oronos, Rebecca Oronos, Letecia and Steven Fujimori, the late Felimon Oronos Jr., David and Linda Oronos, Fernando and Diana Oronos, EmyLee and Rolland Makinano, and Arleen and Albert Luna; fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also the father of the late Manuel Oronos, a son in the Philippines.
Fel served 20 years in the United States Navy from 1945 to 1965. He was on several U.S.S. ships for minesweeping. He participated in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War ultimately ending his services on the U.S.S. Midway (CV-41). He is decorated with the United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (Fifth Award), National Defense Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, American Theatre Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon, Navy Occupation Medal with ASIA Clasp, American Area Ribbon, Victory Ribbon, Korean Service Medal (3 stars), China Service Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and Navy Unit Commendation.
Fel was a resident of Alameda for 62 years. His favorite pastimes were spent with friends, hosting parties, cooking, bingo, Mahjong, gardening, puzzles and dancing. You'd always find him dancing with 'Mami' at street fairs and local concerts--anywhere there was music! Both of them together brought smiles to everyone's faces and lifted everyone's spirits. He really enjoyed spending time with family especially watching his grandchildren play.
Due to Covid-19, we are not able to celebrate his life together in person with all his family and friends, but please keep him in your prayers and remember the great times of Fel's life. Feel free to share your thoughts and memories on his tribute page: https://www.greermortuary.com/tributes/Felimon-Oronos View the online memorial for Felimon Oronos Sr.