Ferdinand Tinio

June 9, 1972 - June 4, 2019

Resident of Alameda

Ferdinand Tinio was a life-long resident of Alameda. His memory will be held in the hearts of all who knew him. Knowing Ferdinand, you knew that his first interest was the welfare of his mother and making sure she was good every hour of every day, that was his number one priority and interest. He loved his mom above all things on this planet.

He was interested in human life, most especially those of his family and friends, friends who also became family. He was interested in bringing disparate groups of his friends and family together and having everyone gather.

Although he was no lover of money, he loved sneakers and urban lifestyle. He was a lover of all music, but hip-hop was his first love in that regard. He was also an avid lover of sports. Especially basketball, football, and baseball.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitations at Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services, 2694 Blanding Ave, Alameda, in honor of Ferdinand on Monday, June 10th and Tuesday, June 11th from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. and the funeral service at Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services on Wednesday, June 12th at 12:00 p.m.





