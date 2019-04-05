|
Fernando Mariscal
July 26, 1941-April 2, 2019
El Cerrito
Fernando passed away on Tuesday April 2, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his Dearest Beloved One, wife and dance partner, Dolores (Lola) in 2016. Loving father of Jose, Sonia, Marisa, and Andrina. Devoted Pop to his grandchildren, Loreyna and Oscar. Big brother of Ruth Marti, and the fun-loving "Tio Nando" to a large, extended and loving family of nephews and nieces, and friends alike.
On Sunday April 7, a visitation will be held at Sunset View Mortuary (101 Colusa Ave, El Cerrito), from 2pm-5pm. Celebration of life begins at 3pm. On Monday April 8, 10:30am, a Catholic Mass will be held at St. Jerome's Church (308 Carmel Ave, El Cerrito), with interment immediately following at Saint Mary's Cemetery (4529 Howe St, Oakland). Reception will follow interment back at St. Jerome's in Rohan Hall.
Arrangements by Sunset View Mortuary, 510-525-5111.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019