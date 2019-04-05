East Bay Times Obituaries
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jerome's Church
308 Carmel Ave
El Cerrito, CA
Interment
Following Services
Saint Mary's Cemetery
4529 Howe St
Oakland, CA
Fernando Mariscal Obituary
Fernando Mariscal
July 26, 1941-April 2, 2019
El Cerrito
Fernando passed away on Tuesday April 2, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his Dearest Beloved One, wife and dance partner, Dolores (Lola) in 2016. Loving father of Jose, Sonia, Marisa, and Andrina. Devoted Pop to his grandchildren, Loreyna and Oscar. Big brother of Ruth Marti, and the fun-loving "Tio Nando" to a large, extended and loving family of nephews and nieces, and friends alike.
On Sunday April 7, a visitation will be held at Sunset View Mortuary (101 Colusa Ave, El Cerrito), from 2pm-5pm. Celebration of life begins at 3pm. On Monday April 8, 10:30am, a Catholic Mass will be held at St. Jerome's Church (308 Carmel Ave, El Cerrito), with interment immediately following at Saint Mary's Cemetery (4529 Howe St, Oakland). Reception will follow interment back at St. Jerome's in Rohan Hall.
Arrangements by Sunset View Mortuary, 510-525-5111.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019
