Dr. Fidelis Thomas Akagbosu
April 24,1955 - July 26, 2019
Resident of Richmond
Dr. Fidelis Thomas Akagbosu passed away on July 26th, 2019 at the age of 64 from pancreatic cancer. Fidelis was born on April 24th, 1955 in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria to Mr. Thomas Joseph Omobugbe Akagbosu and Mrs. Christiana Omoge Ulogo Akagbosu of Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government area in Edo State, Nigeria. He completed his high school education at Edo College, Benin City, Nigeria in 1971 then received his Bachelor of Science and medical degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (University of Ife) in 1979. He met his wife Dr. Lilian Chizomam Akagbosu (née Acholonu) while in residency at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, and they were wed in 1987. In addition to his Medical Doctorate, he attained a Master of Medical Science in Assisted Reproduction Technology from the University of Nottingham in 1994. As an in vitro fertilization (IVF) expert, Fidelis worked with the team that pioneered IVF at Bourn Hall Clinic in Cambridge, England, published numerous scientific articles on fertility, and helped to bring IVF technology to Nigeria. His last position was as an Attending Physician and Sub-Chief at the Kaiser Center for Reproductive Health in Fremont, California. He was a prominent member of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health of Nigeria, and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the United Kingdom.
Fidelis was a devoted father to his two children, and is survived by his daughter Dr. Cynthia Omoge Akagbosu, his son Mr. Emmanuel Osigbemhe Akagbosu, and his son-in-law Mr. Nathan Putney Swire. Fidelis was the eleventh child of thirteen, of which he is survived by five: Sir Casimir Akagbosu, Mr. Anthony Akagbosu, Chief Engineer Stephen Akagbosu, Mrs. Maria Igbinedion, and Mr. John Akagbosu. He is pre-deceased by Dr. Lilian Chizomam Akagbosu (née Acholonu), his parents, and his siblings: Mr. Joseph Akagbosu, Mr. Thomas Akagbosu, Miss Cecelia Akagbosu, Mr. Peter Akagbosu, Mr. Paul Akagbosu, Mrs. Christiana (Christie) Iruobe, and Miss Josephine Akagbosu. He was a faithful Catholic who attended St. Cornelius Church in Richmond, CA, and loved photography, soccer, biking, and reading in his spare time.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA 94806. A Nigerian wake-keeping will follow from 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. at Sojourner Truth Presbyterian Church, 2621 Shane Dr. Richmond, CA 94806; color code of green. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. the following day, Saturday, August 31st, at the Cathedral of Christ the Light, 2121 Harrison Street, Oakland CA 94612, with the burial and a reception to follow at the same location until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Catholic Relief Services at https://support.crs.org/donate/memorial.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019