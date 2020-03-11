|
Florence Hall
Oct. 23, 1926-Mar. 3, 2020
Concord
Florence Hall passed away peacefully with her son by her side. She was born in Warren, Ohio, but spent most of her life in Concord. Her life centered around her faith, family, and friends that she dearly loved. She belonged to the East Bay Banjo Club, Concord Senior Center, Pittsburg Historical Society, TOPS, and Crossroads Covenant Church. She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur Hall and son, David. Her son, Steven survives her. She is also predeceased by her siblings, Irene Powell, Warren Cawthorne, Vivian Schrupp, and Evelyn Galloway. She is survived by her sister, Susan Philippi, along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a service and reception celebrating her life, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., Crossroads Covenant Church, 5353 Concord Blvd., Concord, CA 94521 Memorial donations can be made to the church.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020