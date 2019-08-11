|
Florence Marie Fehlhaber
September 2, 1925 - August 1, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Florence Marie Fehlhaber passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin, who passed away in May, 2003. Florence was born in Highlands, N.J. and was one of eleven children. Florence and Martin lived in Highlands for many years before moving to Florida after retiring. In 2003 after Martin's, passing Florence moved to California to be near her daughter and family. Florence was always happy crocheting afghans blankets for family and friends. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Walnut Creek, California.
Florence is survived by her daughter Carole Dale Heiman and her husband Alfred Heiman of Walnut Creek, California, her son Martin Fehlhaber, Jr. and his wife Denise Fehlhaber of Hotchkiss, Colorado; three granddaughters, Kelly Hill, husband Jason, Kristin Heiman, Layne Fehlhaber, and two great granddaughters Hannah Hill and Riley Hill.
At Florence's behest, there will be no memorial service. Her last wish was to be buried next to her husband in the family plot at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown, New Jersey.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019