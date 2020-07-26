Florence "Flip" MooreMay 11, 1923 - July 16, 2020Resident of Danville, CAFlorence (Flip) was born on May 11, 1923, in Boston, Massachusetts. Florence was a nurse, and met her husband, Menelaos (Mel) while working in Boston. Together they moved to California to raise their two children, Jane and Tom.Florence was an avid reader and storyteller. She also enjoyed music, volunteering, and playing bridge. She will be remembered for her quick wit and bold spirit.Florence is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Menelaos J. Moore.Florence is survived by her daughter, Jane Moore, and son, Thomas (Sue) Moore; her grandchildren, Taylor (Alex), Anna (Ryan), Nicholas (Katie); and her great-grandson, Morgan.