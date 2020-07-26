1/1
Florence "Flip" Moore
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence "Flip" Moore
May 11, 1923 - July 16, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Florence (Flip) was born on May 11, 1923, in Boston, Massachusetts. Florence was a nurse, and met her husband, Menelaos (Mel) while working in Boston. Together they moved to California to raise their two children, Jane and Tom.
Florence was an avid reader and storyteller. She also enjoyed music, volunteering, and playing bridge. She will be remembered for her quick wit and bold spirit.
Florence is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Menelaos J. Moore.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Jane Moore, and son, Thomas (Sue) Moore; her grandchildren, Taylor (Alex), Anna (Ryan), Nicholas (Katie); and her great-grandson, Morgan.


View the online memorial for Florence "Flip" Moore

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved