Florence Ruth & Leland Eldon PeckSeptember 29, 1928 - July 10, 2020 & June 23, 1925 - July 9, 2020Residents of San Ramon, CALeland Eldon Peck passed on July 9th next to his beloved wife, Florence Ruth, who followed him shortly thereafter on July 10th. They were Inseparable in life as well as in death. Lee was 95 and Flo 91.They had an epic love affair that spanned 71+ years of marriage. Lee was born in the middle of the roaring 20s and grew up in San Francisco and Oakland during the depression. He graduated Fremont High School in 1943 and at 18 volunteered to serve in the Army Air Forces during WWII. Since the age of 7 he worked as a printer's devil in his father's print shop, Liberty Press in Oakland. He hopped boxcars from the bay area to Tahoe in high school and imbued an adventurous spirit in all his children.Lee was a twin and is preceded in death by his "kid sister" Lucille. Florence was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She was raised mostly in Dorchester, New Brunswick, near the Bay of Fundy. Her beloved father John Grant worked as a guard at the penitentiary rising to the ranks of Associate Warden later in his career. He pushed for rehabilitation over punishment. Florence did the same in her life always seeing the best in people, believing in their ultimate redeemability. She excelled in school and graduated a year early from high school. She was a loving big sister to her younger brother Jack. She loved ice skating on the frozen lakes near the prison in winter. Crossing Canada by train to British Columbia with her family at 16, her world suddenly got much bigger when her father learned that his long lost sister Sarah Nordgren lived in Ca. Florence soon moved to Daly City to live with Sarah and her children; Florence, Leonard and Ragnar.Flo and Lee met at SF City College in a printing class in 1948 and were soon married. Their first son, Stephen (Maryanne) would arrive 3 years later, followed by 3 more sons; Jeffery (Theme), David (Carol) and Donald (Elizabeth). Brother, Jack (Marge) had 5 children; Sue (Dave), Judy (Dave), Rick (Kathy), Debbie (Greg) and Nancy (Darren). The families of Flo and her brother visited one another many times over the years. Lee once noted, "My selection of a life partner was without doubt the best decision of my lifetime."Florence volunteered as a suicide prevention hotline operator. She worked in the juvenile justice system in Martinez counseling young girls to find the right path. For ten years, she was a much revered 6th grade teacher at Greenbrook Elementary in Danville.Lee earned his bachelors in biology at SF State College while Flo worked to support him. Lee became a chemist, first for Pacific States Steel and finally for the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory. He loved the collegial atmosphere at LLNL and worked there for 33 years making many lifelong friends. He traveled three times to the Pacific Proving Grounds and loved computers and was an early user of LRL's time-sharing "Octopus" computer network.Their four sons were the beneficiaries of their parents love and support. Ma and Pa were adored by their 4 grandchildren: Matthew (Christine), Joseph (Alexandra) Garrett and Tia. They felt especially blessed to have 4 great grandchildren: Amelia, Owen, Maddie and Edward. Family was important to Flo and Lee and they maintained close contact with cousins in Scotland, Wilma (Ian). Lee taught his kids a love and respect for nature through summer backpacking trips in the Sierras. Flo inspired a love of learning.In their final years, Lee and Flo were cared for at home by their four sons and spouses. Their ashes will be spread at sea in a private family ceremony outside the Golden Gate Bridge.Donations can be made to Shriners Hospital. A Celebration of life website can be found at: www.tribute.co/leeflo/