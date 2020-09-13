1/1
Floriana Lucido
1923 - 2020
Floriana Lucido
Feb. 18, 1923 - Sept. 1, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Floriana (Flora) Lucido passed away at age 97. Flora was born in Memphis, Tenn. to Antionio and Grazia Ciaramitaro. She graduated From Sacred Heart High School in Memphis.
On April 22, 1946, she married Rosario (Russ) Lucido from Pittsburg, CA. They fell in love through letters while Russ was in the Navy during WWII. Their marriage lasted 71 years until Russ passed away in 2017.
Flora was a loving mother and wife, and was a devout Catholic. She grew up w/16 siblings & had a deep interest in her Sicilian ancestry.
Flora is survived by her sister Grace Osburn, from Memphis, her 4 children: Richard (Mary), Patricia (Gregory), Grace, Margaret (Rick), 6 Grandchildren, 18 Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She will be sincerely missed. A private service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
Aunt Flora was such a joy to visit with over the phone. She missed her sister Rose, my mother, so much she
would call me just to chat.. My sister Carolyn and I were so fortunate to see her in Dec 2018. I will miss her
very much. All my love to the family..Grace Gorgia Carnes
Grace Carnes
Family
September 11, 2020
To my lovely Godmother Aunt Flora, words cannot express how much you mean to me. i will miss you greatly!! You were my idol and i looked up to you for guidance and hope. your Goddaughter Carolyn Gorgia Heitman
Carolyn Heitman
Family
September 10, 2020
She was a sweet, kind, loving woman who was caring and very religious. She loved her family both close and extended and we will miss her very much. God bless you Aunt Flora I know you are now home with Uncle Russell, your mom Grace, and our mom Rose and all your other brothers and sisters. Love Elizabeth and Frank Ilaria
elizabeth ilaria
Family
