Floriana LucidoFeb. 18, 1923 - Sept. 1, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAFloriana (Flora) Lucido passed away at age 97. Flora was born in Memphis, Tenn. to Antionio and Grazia Ciaramitaro. She graduated From Sacred Heart High School in Memphis.On April 22, 1946, she married Rosario (Russ) Lucido from Pittsburg, CA. They fell in love through letters while Russ was in the Navy during WWII. Their marriage lasted 71 years until Russ passed away in 2017.Flora was a loving mother and wife, and was a devout Catholic. She grew up w/16 siblings & had a deep interest in her Sicilian ancestry.Flora is survived by her sister Grace Osburn, from Memphis, her 4 children: Richard (Mary), Patricia (Gregory), Grace, Margaret (Rick), 6 Grandchildren, 18 Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She will be sincerely missed. A private service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.