Florinda Servin
1932 - 2020
Florinda Servin
May 24, 1932 - Sept. 6, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Florinda Servin passed away on September 6, 2020 of natural causes. "Flo" was born on May 24, 1932 and raised in Byron, CA. Later she relocated to Antioch,Ca. where she resided most of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband Roland Servin. Flo leaves her children Jeanetta Plemmons of Montana. Ron Servin of Red Bluff, CA. Grandchildren Ron Plemmons and Christina Cruickshank.
Florinda will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery in Brentwood, CA
September 14,2020 at 2pm


View the online memorial for Florinda Servin



Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Burial
02:00 PM
Union Cemetery
