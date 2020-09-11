Florinda ServinMay 24, 1932 - Sept. 6, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAFlorinda Servin passed away on September 6, 2020 of natural causes. "Flo" was born on May 24, 1932 and raised in Byron, CA. Later she relocated to Antioch,Ca. where she resided most of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband Roland Servin. Flo leaves her children Jeanetta Plemmons of Montana. Ron Servin of Red Bluff, CA. Grandchildren Ron Plemmons and Christina Cruickshank.Florinda will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery in Brentwood, CASeptember 14,2020 at 2pm