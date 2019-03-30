Floyd and Maxine Pickett

Walnut Creek

Doctor Floyd Junior and Maxine Manning Pickett, long time residents of Walnut Creek, passed away within thirty hours of each other after nearly seventy years of marriage. Floyd was born in 1924 in Ogden, Utah, Maxine in 1929 in Brigham City, Utah. The two met while attending UC Berkeley. They married in 1949 and built their first house in Walnut Creek in 1950. They remained in Walnut Creek until 2017 when they went to Seattle to live with a son. Maxine was a beloved elementary school teacher spending the bulk of her career at Springhill Elementary School in Lafayette teaching sixth grade. Floyd, sometimes known as "Painless Pickett", retired from his dental practice in Concord in 1989. The two are survived by three sons; Craig, Rodger and Ronald, eight grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Services will be held Tuesday April 2nd, from 1-3:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2369 Overlook Drive, Walnut Creek.





View the online memorial for Floyd and Maxine Pickett Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary