Floyd Hunter
7/22/1925 - 3/25/2020
After almost 95 years on Earth, our father, Floyd Hunter took his last breath on March 25, 2020.
Floyd attended South San Francisco high school where he was a standout football player and track star. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. He was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division and fought in the liberation of Guam. A few months later, he landed on Iwo Jima, where he was wounded and earned a Purple Heart. He was 19 years old. After a medical discharge from the Marines, he graduated from San Jose State University, where he was president of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He later earned a Master's degree and had a long career as a high school teacher and administrator. He was once named California Educator of the Year.
Floyd was a life-long fisherman, boat and water man, founding a fishing club and a club for boating singles. Most of all, he was a loving father. Floyd was a member of the Disabled Veterans of America, the Iwo Jima Association of America, and the USMC Combat Correspondents Association. Floyd was a long-time Alameda resident and local political activist. He lived a unique and happy lifestyle for 45 years living on a floating home at Barnhill Marina.
Floyd is survived by sons Dutch Hunter, Mark Hunter, daughter Holly Schalla, daughter-in-law Julie Hunter, and grandchildren Jesse and Dylan Hunter and Chelsea and Trevor Schalla. He is predeceased by son Gary Hunter.
Rest in Peace Dad. We love you.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020