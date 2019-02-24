Floyd Kenneth Timmons

July 9, 1940 - February 2, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Floyd Kenneth Timmons died February 2,2019 in San Leandro, CA at the age of 78. He had a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease and is now in a better place. Floyd also known as Ken was born on July 9, 1940 to Floyd and Dina Timmons in Sioux City Iowa. As a young child he moved with his family to Alameda, CA. When he was a teenager Ken met his future wife Elaine in school. Rumor has it he came home from school one day joyfully telling his mom that there was a new pretty girl in his class that had a funny Irish accent. The rest is history. Ken and Elaine were married on May 5, 1959 and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this May. Ken graduated from Alameda High School, he worked for AT&T and was very proud of his service in the Marine Corp. He loved to fish and hunt, loved corvettes and most of all loved his wife and children. Ken is survived by his wife Elaine, Two sons, Ken and Eric, Grandsons Ken and Eric Jr., brother Danny and Sisters Alida and Adreanna. At his request, no services will be held.





