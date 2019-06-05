Fran Howard

Aug. 14, 1927 - May 30, 2019

Davis, CA

Margaret Frances 'Fran' McMorran Howard, a long-time resident of Rossmoor and Walnut Creek, CA, died Thursday May 30th at the Carlton Senior Living facility in Davis, CA after a long illness.

Born in 1927 in Clear Lake, Washington, the daughter of William M. and Jessie Graham McMorran, Fran grew up in Oakland, CA. She received her BA from the University of California, Berkeley in 1950. Obtaining a degree in Microeconomics from Golden Gate University in 1980, Fran became a stock broker for Morgan, Olmstead, Kennedy & Gardner, Inc.

Fran was an avid golfer, member of the Mt. Diablo Country Club; a silver life master of the American Contract Bridge League; member of several Rossmoor clubs including the Republican Club, Cal Alumni Association, Computer Club and Duplicate Bridge Club; and member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Fran loved music and enjoyed playing the piano, attending concerts, and going to the theater.

Predeceased by husband William C. Howard, Fran is survived by four nieces, two nephews and multiple grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

There will be no public memorial service. East Lawn Sierra Hills has been entrusted with arrangements. Private inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, CA.

Memorial gifts may be made to Sutter Care at Home Hospice in Sacramento, Alpha Delta Pi sorority, or the Nature Conservancy.





