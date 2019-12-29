|
Frances Abacan Penaloza
September 20, 1925 - December 25, 2019
Resident of Concord
Frances Abacan Penaloza, beloved mother, passed away on December 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born to Benedicto Abacan and Teodora Artifece Abacan on September 20, 1925 in Iloilo, Philippines.
She met her husband of 62 years, Manuel Penaloza, Jr. in 1947, while working as a cashier at a hotel and restaurant in the Philippines. They were later married on February 21, 1948, at St. John the Baptist Church in Iloilo, Philippines, and together raised five sons. The two oldest sons, Manuel III and Rene, were born in the Philippines. The youngest three sons, Frank , Edward and David, were all born in French Camp, CA, after their move to the United States in 1952.
Frances worked at The Del Monte tomato packing plant in Stockton, CA, while raising her family and attending night school to obtain her degree as an LVN. After the family moved to Concord, CA in 1963, she worked for the Concord Community Hospital and the Veterans Hospital in Martinez, CA until 1987. She then worked for Dr. Kikuchi, of Concord, CA, from 1988 until her retirement in 2008. Through her work as an LVN, she served our Veterans and was a role model to her children and grandchildren by instilling the spirit of service to others.
Frances lived her life to bring family and generations together through her thoughtfulness, kindness, generosity, and unconditional love. Her home was a welcoming place to gather for everyone who knew her, or even those who did not. She loved working in her garden, making beautiful works of art through crocheting, traveling, and cooking delicious meals for the many family and friends who were lucky enough to have been blessed by her presence. We can all agree that she made the best lumpia in the world!
She is preceded in death by her husband Manuel Penaloza, Jr., her son Rene Penaloza, and will be loved and missed dearly by all family and friends whom she has left behind, including her children Manuel,III, Frank, Edward, David, and grandchildren, Anthony, Kristin, Michael, Ryan, Jonathan, Bryan, and great grandchildren Vincent, Quinn, Riley, McKenna, Luther, and daughters-in-law, Amy Penaloza, Carol Penaloza, Susan Titus, Carole Penaloza.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Claudia Perez-Sandhu for her compassionate care and to all of their extended family, friends, and neighbors for their continuous love and support throughout the years.
Visitation will be held On Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA 94521 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 6:30 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3966 Chestnut Avenue, Concord, CA. Burial will follow the Liturgy at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019