Frances Ann DiMaggio Newgard
Nov. 18, 1936 ~ June 15, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Frances Newgard, 82, passed away after struggling with Alzheimer's.
Frances, the only child of Salvatore (Chuckie) and Rena (Ferrante) DiMaggio, was born and raised in Martinez, CA. She attended Alhambra Union High School and won the Queen of Martinez. She took a clerical position with a local Title Company after graduation. Frances married in 1955 and had three children. She was a homemaker for many years spending volunteer time as the assistant equipment manager for the Pop Warner Youth Football program. She taught Tap Dancing and held recitals. Frances was also an Avon representative and went on to a career as a District Manager, achieving multiple Circle of Excellence Awards, which resulted in trips abroad. Her career continued with Falk Corporation as their Office Manager. She retired from Contra Costa County as an Administrative Assistant. Frances enjoyed traveling, socializing, watching sports, (Go Giants!), and spending time on her computer.
Frances is survived by her three children Ronald (Linda) Newgard, David (Lori) Newgard, and Paula Gray; four grandchildren Ron (Jessica) Newgard, Dave (Lisa) Newgard, Todd (Brittney) Fry and Travis Fry; two great grandchildren Haylee Fry and David Newgard III.
Friends and Family are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Connolly and Taylor, 4000 Alhambra Ave in Martinez. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on July 31, 2019