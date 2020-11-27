Frances BrechtJune 22, 1930 - November 19, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CAIt is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frances Paula Chivello Brecht on November 19, 2020. Frances was born in Oakland, California on June 22, 1930 to Katherine Vassallo and Peter Chivello. Even though she was an only child, it didn't appear so with her huge Italian family, which included many cousins, aunts and uncles. She was like a big sister to many of her cousins. She even played the accordion sometimes at their family gatherings. She had such an enormous sense of family which was so apparent to anyone who knew her.She married Jack Brecht on June 28, 1953. They moved to San Lorenzo, California and had three sons, Fred, Alan and Bob. While the boys were growing up, on top of attending their sporting events, she still managed to make Halloween costumes, host birthday parties, cook dinner and work full time for EDD. She and Jack had many friends as well, and they loved to entertain. Frances was the best hostess ever, and she loved to cook. She could put together a meal like you wouldn't believe!Frances and Jack traveled in later years all over the world. They moved to Brentwood, California in 1994 to Summerset where they continued to travel and also play golf, bocce ball, bridge, participate in book clubs and gourmet dinners. They enjoyed life!After Jack passed in 2008, Frances continued to keep up all of her activities. She even traveled to Africa with a group from Summerset when she was 85! She also decided to adopt her precious dog, Bella, who she had for about 11 years.As stated before, her family was everything to her. Jack and her boys were her heart. She would always have full, sit-down, formal dinners for all of the holidays as well as birthday dinners. For the birthday dinners, the birthday person chose the main course and dessert. She always said it wasn't a command performance if we all couldn't be there, but we usually all made it. She was happiest when we were all together. This, of course, continued after the boys married and had their own children. Her heart grew to include her daughters-in-law as well as her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She loved all of us so much, and we knew it. She was such a giving, thoughtful and loving person to not only the family but to everyone she came in contact with.Frances is survived by her sons; Fred (Terri), Alan (Ava), Bob; her grandchildren, Lindsay, Natalie (Jon), John; and great-grandchildren Leo and Isla.The family would like to thank Amaryllis Assisted Living for the exceptional care they provided to Frances this past year.Unfortunately, because of restrictions in place now, we will be having a private family service.