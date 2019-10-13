|
Frances Carmel Granados
Jan. 14, 1928 - Oct. 1, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Frances Carmel Granados passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 91, while under Hospice Care in her daughter and son-in-laws home in Georgetown, CA.
She was born, January 14, 1928 in Del Norte, Colorado and grew up in Oakland, California. Her parents were Frank Atencio and Lupe Marie Archuleta; she was the youngest of 7 children. She was married to the love of her life, Trini for 68 years. They had four children, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Frances enjoyed gardening; she had a green thumb that made her backyard and home the envy of her family and neighbors. She volunteered along with her husband, Trini with the Hayward-San Felipe Sister City Club for many years to provide education, medicine, clothes and food to this very poor community. She was also a member of the Mexican American Political Association.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks to all their family and friends for their support at this time of loss. The family also wishes to thank the staff at HomeAide Home Care for their compassionate and loving care and to Snowline Hospice for their wonderful caring staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Snowline Hospice at 6520 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619.
Services will be on Friday, October 18, 2019, family and friends are welcome to share memories at the viewing being held at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by services and a mass at St. Clements Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019